T.J. Dillashaw Responds To Concerns Over His Flyweight Cut

T.J. Dillashaw is well aware of those who are talking about his weight-cutting progress.

Dillashaw is the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title holder, but he’s eyeing another piece of gold. Dillashaw will be challenging Henry Cejudo for the UFC flyweight championship. The bout will go down on Jan. 19 and it’ll headline UFC on ESPN+ 1 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Dillashaw Reacts To The Hoopla

Cejudo’s manager Ali Abdelaziz recently said that the 125-pound champion will not be fighting Dillashaw if he misses weight. It didn’t take long for Dillashaw to post the following:

“Treigning Lab Gangsters straight flexin in the garage! Who thinks I’m looking fragile and weak? Oh and you’re not cool unless you pee your pants. Looking to get a six pack? No better way than joining my Fit to Fight course at tjdillashaw.com. Promise you will not be disappointed.”

Dillashaw took it a step further and said Abdelaziz’s real concern is his own fighter’s well being:

Former UFC flyweight king Demetrious Johnson had expressed concerns over Dillashaw being able to make weight at 125 pounds, which was the reason a fight between them never materialized. It’ll be interesting to see if Dillashaw can make the weight and just how drained his body will be come fight night.

Do you think T.J. Dillashaw will make weight, and if he does will he compete at the same elite level we’re used to seeing?