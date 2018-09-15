T.J. Dillashaw says he’s got the advantage as an athlete over Henry Cejudo.

Dilalshaw is coming off a first-round knockout victory over Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC 227. On that same night, Cejudo pulled off an upset over Demetrious Johnson to become the UFC flyweight champion. After Cejudo’s victory, he called for a bout with Dillashaw and said he was willing to move up in weight.

T.J. Dillashaw Says He’s a Better Athlete Than Henry Cejudo

Dillashaw recently appeared on the JRE MMA Show. He told Joe Rogan that he is the overall better athlete (via MMANYTT.com):

“[Henry Cejudo] wants to claim himself as the greatest combat athlete ever ‘I’m a UFC champion, I’m a gold medalist’. I’ll go out there and beat you in wrestling. MMA wrestling is completely different. I’m the better athlete, I can beat him anywhere. I know I can watching him fight. I think it’s the greatest thing for my name right now.”

Cejudo recently claimed that a champion vs. champion bout with Dillashaw is “very close” to being made official. If it does end up being booked, it’ll be interesting to see what title eliminator bouts will be set for both the bantamweight and flyweight divisions.

When it comes to 135 pounds, Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes are deemed by many to be worthy of a title shot. As far as the flyweight division goes, an immediate rematch for Demetrious Johnson seems like a no brainer. The problem is, “Mighty Mouse” has a partially torn LCL and doesn’t know if he will require surgery.

Do you think T.J. Dillashaw is a better athlete than Henry Cejudo?