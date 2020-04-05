T.J. Dillashaw Says UFC Told Him He’d Get Title Shot Upon Return

T.J. Dillashaw knows he isn’t owed anything but he has been told by the UFC brass that he’ll receive a title shot upon his return.

Dillashaw is serving a two-year suspension under USADA for EPO use. Dillashaw will be eligible to compete again in Jan. 2021. At the time of his suspension, Dillashaw was the UFC bantamweight champion. He ended up being stripped of the gold.

Dillashaw Says He’s Been Promised Title Shot Upon His Return

Dillashaw told MMAJunkie.com that UFC officials have informed him that he’ll be given a bantamweight title opportunity upon his return.

“I was told I would get that title fight when I came back, but that doesn’t mean anything,” Dillashaw told MMA Junkie. “I made a mistake – I don’t own rights to anything. But if it was my choice, it would be title fight, if not top-five to prove I should get that title fight. I think that makes sense.

“I’m hoping they just throw me to the dogs. If I can’t get that title fight, I want someone in the top five so that I can get my title fight. I’m not here to play around. I want my belt back. It’s still mine. I’ll be ready.”

Dillashaw’s last bout took place back in Jan. 2019. He attempted to capture the UFC flyweight title from Henry Cejudo. Dillashaw ended up being stopped in 32 seconds via TKO. The loss snapped Dillashaw’s four-fight winning streak. He hadn’t suffered a defeat since Jan. 2016 prior to being stopped by “Triple C.”

Cejudo went on to capture the bantamweight gold against Marlon Moraes. He’s scheduled to put the title on the line on May 9 against Jose Aldo. The status of that event is unknown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Do you think T.J. Dillashaw can become the UFC bantamweight champion again when he returns?