T.J. Dillashaw Comments On Shoulder Surgeries During Suspension

T.J. Dillashaw is showing off his battle scars.

Dillashaw will be out of action for quite some time and it’s not due to his injuries. Dillashaw was suspended by the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) for one year due to a failed drug test. He relinquished his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight gold as a result, but the bad news didn’t stop there. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) then announced that Dillashaw was suspended for two years due to EPO use.

T.J. Dillashaw Getting Damage Repaired

Dillashaw has taken his time away from competition to heal his body. He has undergone surgery on his right shoulder and soon he’ll go under the knife again for his left shoulder. Dillashaw took to Instagram to comment on his battle scars:

“Battle scars added to my hawk. Surgery went well, torn rotator cuff, labrum and some biceps tendon repair. Two months from now I’m getting my left shoulder done, it’s the worst of the two. The recovery time is long and sucks but it will be nice to have them finally fixed. Been needing these surgeries for three years now.”

Dillashaw won’t be eligible to return until after Jan. 18, 2021. Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes will collide for the vacant UFC bantamweight title on June 8 at UFC 238.