T.J. Dillashaw talks about the importance of teaming with brands as a fighter when a bout isn’t lined up.

Dillashaw is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title holder. He recently successful defended his gold in a rematch with Cody Garbrandt. Dillashaw won the bout via first-round TKO at UFC 227 earlier this month. Despite being at the top of the heap at bantamweight, the work doesn’t stop inside the Octagon or even in the gym for Dillashaw.

T.J. Dillashaw Talks Partnering With Brands in UFC-Reebok Era

Dillashaw realizes that with the Reebok deal in place, he had to step outside the traditional sponsorship gear to make more money. Branding is crucial and certain businesses are willing to partner with fighters. Speaking to the International Business Times, Dillashaw talked about his partnership with Sanabul and why teaming with brands is important for professional mixed martial artists:

“I feel it’s important to align yourself with brands that have similar goals and ideologies. A uniform doesn’t allow for us to showcase our personalities or stylistic differences. That is why my partnership with Sanabul is so important to me. We have the ability to create new concepts and designs together as well as make improvements to the quality of gear that people use. [Partnerships are] extremely important. Partnerships with different brands allows us as athletes to showcase our unique personalities and interests. Also, endorsements provide another stream of revenue which helps support us during periods of time in which we aren’t competing.”

Dillashaw’s next bout hasn’t been decided yet, but there are plenty of options. The UFC could go with either Raphael Assuncao or Marlon Moraes. They may opt for a rematch with Dominick Cruz. The promotion could also book another champion vs. champion bout with flyweight title holder Henry Cejudo.

