T.J. Dillashaw: ‘That Bantamweight Division Needs Me Back’

T.J. Dillashaw is not liking what he is seeing from the bantamweight division as of late.

The former champion is currently suspended by USADA until January of 2021. Yet, watching from the sidelines, he admits the division needs him, as they need entertainment back at 135 pounds.

“That bantamweight division needs me back,” TJ Dillashaw said to Helen Yee (h/t BJPENN.com). “They need the entertainment back and they need me to come back and throw some wrinkles in the weight class and create some tension.”

T.J. Dillashaw believes when he returns from suspension he should be getting an immediate title shot. He still believes he is the bantamweight champion and never lost the belt so he deserves the title shot.

“Me. When I come back. That’s why they need me back, they need someone to cause some fire, cause some rift. That is my weight class, I had to give that belt up and fair enough, I understand,” T.J. Dillashaw said. “I f****d up, and I had to relinquish it. But, I didn’t lose. That’s my belt, I’m still calling it my belt. I’m still the champion of the world. When I come back I will reclaim it.”

However, many think there are other fights for him like Urijah Faber before he gets a title shot. But, a lot can change in 15-months, so for now, it is hard to say who he should fight, but he makes it clear he just wants to fight the champion.