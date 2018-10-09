T.J. Dillashaw to UFC Bantamweights: Win, Then I’ll F*ck You Guys Up

T.J. Dillashaw has a message for bantamweights calling for a title opportunity.

Dillashaw is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title holder. He’s in his second reign as the 135-pound champion. Dillashaw successfully retained his UFC bantamweight title when he knocked out Cody Garbrandt in a rematch back in August.

T.J. Dillashaw Puts Bantamweight Contenders On Notice

Dillashaw is currently eyeing a flyweight title bout against champion Henry Cejudo. While other bantamweights have been calling for a title opportunity, Dillashaw is telling them to pump the brakes (via MMAJunkie.com):

“As soon as they fight and win. Dominick hasn’t fought in two years. Go beat Moraes, and then we’ll talk. Same with Moraes; Moraes lost to (Raphael) Assuncao. Come back, get that win, and prove yourself. Then I’ll (expletive) you guys up.”

Dillashaw and Cruz fought back in Jan. 2016. Cruz defeated Dillashaw via split decision to reclaim the bantamweight title. Dillashaw has also done battle with Assuncao. After three rounds of action, Dillashaw emerged victorious via unanimous decision. Dillashaw and Moraes haven’t fought yet.

If Dillashaw vs. Cejudo is to take place, the bantamweight champion wants the bout to be contested at flyweight. Dillashaw claims if he beats Cejudo at bantamweight, the excuse will be that he’s bigger. The UFC hasn’t made Dillashaw vs. Cejudo official, but the fact that both champions made media runs teasing a fight has led to rampant speculation. Time will tell if it comes to fruition.

Who do you think will emerge as the next bantamweight number one contender?