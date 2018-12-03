Tai Tuivasa Blasts Justin Willis: “You’re f**kin’ ugly. Shut up”

It’s pretty safe to say that Tai Tuivasa is not a fan of Justin Willis. Following his loss to Junior dos Santos in the main event of UFC Adelaide, Tuivasa wasted no time in calling out Justin Willis. In the post-fight press conference, Tuivasa elaborated on why he has singled out Willis in such a feisty manner, and it all stems from a backstage altercation that took place between Willis and Mark Hunt prior to the event:

“I hate disrespectful cunts,” Tuivasa said of Justin Willis. “You’re gonna fight (Mark Hunt). The cage doors are gonna close. You’re gonna throw hands. You don’t need to go and try to intimidate someone who’s been around.

“That’s my boy, and one in, all in. It’s that simple. And if he wants to fight me like he fought tonight, he’s going to have fucking something else, I tell you. And I ain’t no walk-off. I’ll fuckin’ punch his teeth in.”

Once Tai Tuivasa was informed that Justin Willis deemed him unworthy of a fight against him, Tuivasa’s verbal onslaught on Willis escalated quite quickly:

“He’s a fuckin’ loser,” Tuivasa said. “Big pretty? You’re fuckin’ ugly. Shut up. I’ll smash his neck. Like, seriously, who is he? I’ve seen him do pads. He looks like a little pretty bitch.”

Yikes. What are your thoughts on these harsh words from Tai Tuivasa on Justin Willis?