Tai Tuivasa: ‘Who Wouldn’t Want to Fight Brock Lesnar?’

Tai Tuivasa wouldn’t mind trading leather with Brock Lesnar.

A lot has been made over the potential Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) return of Lesnar. While he may be the WWE Universal Champion, Lesnar is reportedly set to make an appearance at UFC 226. Some believe Lesnar will receive a title shot against the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier despite not earning a win since 2010.

If Lesnar returns and doesn’t get an immediate title shot, then Tuivasa is willing to step up. Lesnar initially earned a unanimous decision win over Mark Hunt back in 2016, but the result was changed to a No Contest after Lesnar failed his drug test. Tuivasa and Hunt are fellow Samoans.

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Tuivasa admitted that money and revenge for Hunt are motivating factors for wanting a bout with Lesnar (via MMAMania.com):

“Hell yeah. It’s a money fight. I’m in this for the money, I’m in this so my family can do good, you know what I mean? So, of course (I’d fight him). With the money, obviously who wouldn’t want to fight Brock Lesnar? And I’d love to get one back on him for my boy (Mark Hunt).”

Tuivasa is coming off a unanimous decision victory over former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. The win extended Tuivasa’s unbeaten record to 8-0. “Bam Bam” hadn’t allowed a fight to go past the first round prior to his bout with “The Pitbull.”

Reports of Lesnar’s contract status seem to be all over the place. Some have said that he’ll drop his title at WWE SummerSlam, while others have said he won’t even show up at the event. Some say his WWE contract allows him to have at least one UFC fight, while others say it’ll expire this summer. Whatever the case is, it’s looking likely that Lesnar will find his way back inside the Octagon.

What are the odds that Tai Tuivasa gets a fight with Brock Lesnar?