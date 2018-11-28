Tai Tuivasa On JDS Match-Up: “This Can Go Either Way”

Tai Tuivasa will face the stiffest competition of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career this weekend (Sat. December 1, 2018). Tuivasa will headline UFC Australia against former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos. Tuivasa is undefeated in his MMA career with a record of 8-0. For the first time in his career, Tuivasa went the distance in his last Octagon outing.

He took former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski all three rounds at UFC 225 in June. Prior to that fight, Tuivasa had finished all of his opponents by way of knockout. Now, he’ll share the cage with another knockout artist in “JDS.” In his last fight, the Brazilian defeated Blagoy Ivanov via unanimous decision in July.

Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Tuivasa is fully aware of how dangerous dos Santos is. While he admits the fight can go either way, Tuivasa said he’s looking to put “Cigano” away early this weekend:

“This can go either way, but this is my home country, these are my people,” Tuivasa said. “This guy who’s coming to take my head off, he’s no slouch. He’s one of the best fighters ever, so I’m not taking it lightly.

“I’m going to go out there, and I want to get this done quick. I’m coming out, and I’m swinging for the fences.”

What do you think about Tuivasa vs. JDS this weekend in Australia?