Takanori Gomi vs. Melvin Guillard Booked For Rizin 11

Well-known mixed martial arts veterans Takanori Gomi and Melvin Guillard will do battle this summer.

Gomi was supposed to meet Andy Souwer at Rizin 11 on July 29, but Yahoo! Japan reports he was pulled after signing an exclusive contract with ONE Championship. It didn’t take Guillard long to step up when Rizin needed someone to answer the call. It’ll be Guillard’s 58th professional mixed martial arts bout and Gomi’s 52nd.

Something’s got to give as Gomi and Guillard haven’t picked up a win since 2014. Gomi has gone 0-6 since his last win. Things are even worse for Guillard, who has gone 0-7, 1 NC since his last victory. It isn’t likely that either man would be amused if their bout ends in a draw.

Rizin made the match-up official on their Twitter account:

Gomi was once considered the best lightweight in MMA. “The Fireball Kid” is the only lightweight champion in the history of Pride FC. Gomi had a record of 13-1, 1 NC under the Pride FC banner. By the time he made his way to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), many believed Gomi was past his prime. The only lightweight champion in the history of Pride FC ended up going 4-9 in the UFC before being released.

Guillard also had a run in the UFC. He competed on season two of “The Ultimate Fighter.” Guillard was eliminated by Josh Burkman via unanimous decision. “The Young Assassin” went on to have a 12-9, 1 NC record under the UFC banner. Stick with MMA News for the latest details on Rizin 11.

Do you have any interest in seeing Takanori Gomi vs. Melvin Guillard in 2018?