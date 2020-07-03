Tanner Boser isn’t interested in moving down to light heavyweight despite looking leaner than ever in his victory over Philipe Lins at UFC on ESPN 12.

“No matter what, there’s some dumbass criticizing you,” Boser told MMANews. “I can tell you what. If I dropped to 205 I would be super skinny, I would retain none of my advantages. And then if I was there because I wouldn’t be big at 205 either, then they would tell me to go to 185 pounds. There’s not really that much fat to go. So I would have to lose like 15 pounds of muscle and then kill myself with water weight. I like my life. I don’t need that. And also it would, it would give me zero advantage. But people are too stupid to see that.”

Tanneer Boser (18-6-1) picked up his first stoppage victory since May 2019 after finishing Lins in the first round by knockout. The 28-year-old improved to 2-1 in the Octagon and has won three of his last four fights.

Post-fight, the Canadian called for a matchup against fellow UFC on ESPN 12 winner Maurice Greene. While Boser was hoping for the matchup to take place on any of the upcoming “Fight Island” events, the Edmonton native knows that likely won’t happen.

“I don’t know how long (Greene’s) gonna be out for his cut, I think he got like a 45-day suspension or something,” Boser said. “So that pretty much nixes “Fight Island” but the “Fight Island” cards are pretty full anyway, I don’t think my chances of getting on one is high. So I’ll play it by ear. If the UFC wants to put that fight together, that’s great. But if not (it doesn’t matter).”

Boser added. “I mean, I can’t fight for two weeks because of the quarantine but I would take one week off anyway, after this one I would get in next week. I won’t be able to do that. But that’s fine. I’ll be back to training camp in a couple weeks.”

