Tanner Boser Reacts To UFC on ESPN 12 Bonus Snub

Tanner Boser didn’t receive a bonus despite scoring a vicious first-round knockout at UFC on ESPN 12.

Boser shared the Octagon with Philipe Lins this past Saturday night (June 27). It didn’t take long for Boser to sleep Lins via punches. While it seemed like a lock that Boser would take home a performance bonus, the UFC on ESPN 12 winners brought the heat and it ended up being Kay Hansen and Julian Erosa who cashed in with the extra pay.

Tanner Boser Gives Take On UFC Bonus Snub

Often times when a card delivered so many memorable performances that some fighters are left without a bonus despite seemingly deserving one, UFC president Dana White says he’ll “take care” of those fighters. That’s the treatment Boser is expecting to receive as he said on his Twitter account.

No performance of the night bonus for me huh? No problem. I anxiously await my tip 🙏. Thank you in advance. @UFC_CA @ufc . #YoureWelcome #CompanyMan #SavedYouSoMuchMoney — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) June 28, 2020

“No performance of the night bonus for me huh? No problem. I anxiously await my tip Folded hands. Thank you in advance. @UFC_CA @ufc. #YoureWelcome #CompanyMan #SavedYouSoMuchMoney.”

Following his knockout win over Lins, Boser admitted to reporters that he doesn’t have the greatest punching power in the heavyweight division but things worked out (via MMAJunkie).

“I’m not one of the big power punching heavyweights. I’m fast and precise. The game plan worked. The leg kicks made him want to charge in and I made him pay for it.”

“The Bulldozer” has now gone 3-1 in his last four outings. This was his first finish under the UFC banner. It’s also his first victory since Oct. 2019 when he defeated Daniel Spitz in his UFC debut.

Boser now has his sights set on Maurice Greene, who also competed on the UFC on ESPN 12 card. Greene nabbed a third-round submission victory over Gian Villante.

Do you think Tanner Boser deserved a “Performance of the Night” bonus for his UFC on ESPN 12 knockout win?