Tate Explains Why She’d Rather Have Rousey’s MMA Career Over Nunes’

Miesha Tate has shared the Octagon with both Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes and she admits she’d rather have had “Rowdy’s” career path over “The Lioness’.”

Rousey was once considered to be the most dominant female fighter in mixed martial arts. She ruled the roost in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight division with six successful title defenses. Fast forward to 2019 and Nunes is now considered to be the best pound-for-pound female fighter in the sport.

Tate Chooses Rousey’s Career Over Nunes’

During an edition of SiriusXM’s “MMA Tonight,” Tate explained why Rousey’s career path is more appealing to her than Nunes’ (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Let’s take the names out of it,” Tate said. “Would you rather win every bout – let’s assume we’re talking greatest of all time – while (Ronda) was winning and she gets 100 percent return on it, or would you rather put 100 percent effort into it and get 50 percent return on it?

“So I’m looking at this, and I’m gonna say, you know what? I’d rather have Ronda’s career. If you ask me who I’d rather be, I would say Amanda. But if you’re talking about I’m gonna put 110 percent into this and what do you want to get out of it? Do you want to get 100 percent out of it, or do you want to get 50 percent out of it? I”m gonna say I want 100 percent.”

Nunes is the UFC women’s bantamweight and women’s featherweight champion. She’s set to defend her 135-pound gold against Holly Holm at UFC 239 on July 6. As for Rousey, she’s currently on hiatus from the WWE.