Tatiana Suarez and Carla Esparza Reported for UFC 228

Although UFC 228 is still without a main event, it is already reported to have two crucial strawweight contests. It has already been reported that Jessica Andrade and Karolina Kowalkiewicz will square off in what will likely determine the next #1 contender for Rose Namajunas’s championship. Now, rising and undefeated prospect Tatiana Suarez is slated to be squaring off against Carla Esparza at the event as confirmed by MMA News’s Damon Martin.

This matchup will be the biggest test of Suarez’s career to date and an opportune matchup for Carla Esparza to get back on track following a close split-decision loss to Claudia Gadelha, a fight with an aftermath that has not been short on drama. Esparza campaigned for a rematch with Gadelha on the heels of accusations that Gadelha greased during the fight; and although Gadelha was open to having this rematch in Brazil, it looks as though Esparza has decided to put a pin on that rematch and move on to the undefeated Suarez.

Tatiana Suarez, referred to by some as the “Female Khabib” is coming off a dominant 1st round submission victory over Alexa Grasso. Suarez is undefeated at 6-0 and, like Esparza, has a very strong wrestling background to her name, and pitting that skill set against a fellow decorated wrestler who once held strawweight gold makes for a fascinating litmus test for Suarez.

UFC 228 takes place on September 8th from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.

Is this a good matchup for Tatiana Suarez?