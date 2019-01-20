Tatiana Suarez Laments Difficulty Finding Next Fight

The next strawweight title bout was announced, with “Thug” Rose Namajunas set to defend her strawweight championship against Jéssica Andrade at UFC 237 in Brazil, generating some much-needed movement in the 115-pound division. There is one athlete in the division who has remained at a standstill, however, that being #3-ranked and undefeated phenom Tatiana Suarez.

Tatiana Suarez most recently competed in a dominant victory over Carla Esparza at UFC 228. In that performance, Suarez showed Esparza the different level of the grappling game while landing an astonishing 88% of her attempted strikes prior to mercifully putting an end to the bout in the third round via TKO. After her performance, Suarez decided to send a certain somebody a message:

“You know what? I just dominated Carla Esparza and she beat Rose and with a dominant performance over Carla, let’s just say, Rose better put that in my mailbox,” said Suarez in the UFC 228 Octagon interview.

It seems safe to say that with a ranking of #3 and an undefeated record to boot, Suarez is likely only one fight away from a title opportunity. The problem? According to Suarez, she is having a hard time finding a dancing partner to get there:

“When I find out girls are turning down fights!!! This plus 😭😭😭😭😭 If you believe you’re the best let’s 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽#mytimewillcome”

Suarez did not name any names, but her attitude is clear: she is willing to fight whomever it takes to be next in line for a strawweight title fight. But with her performances being as dominant as they have been, it could be a long wait before she finds a willing opponent.

Who do you believe should be the next opponent for Tatiana Suarez?

