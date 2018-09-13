Tatiana Suarez Says She’ll Dominate Rose Namajunas Worse Than Carla Esparza

Tatiana Suarez solidified herself as a legitimate threat to the 115-pound throne at UFC 228 this past weekend. Suarez completely dominated inaugural UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza at UFC 228. With the big win, Suarez can expect to receive a top-tier match-up next.

Interestingly enough, Esparza defeated Namajunas to become the first-ever UFC 115-pound champion. By way of controversial MMA Math, Suarez believes that she can dominate “Thug” for the strawweight strap. She was recently interviewed on the Top Turtle Podcast.

Suarez laughed when asked if she thinks Namajunas can handle her wrestling, and simply replied “No.” (via MMA Mania):

“I think I’ll do the same thing I did to Esparza—I’ll do the same thing to Rose. It actually might be worse because Rose isn’t nearly as good of a wrestler as Esparza.

“She’s longer, but that’s about it. We saw what Esparza did to Rose,” Suarez said. “And I think I’m the best wrestler in the division.”

Some suggest that Suarez is only as dominant as she is in the grappling department due to her size advantage. She had the following message to naysayers on social media:

“People are so funny. Constantly putting me down. Every time I win it’s because I’m way bigger than every1 in my division. It has nothing to do with the fact that I’ve wrestled since I was 3yrs old or the fact that I work my ass off every day to be successful at my craft.”

In a division full of talented grapplers, there’s no doubt in Suarez’s mind that she’s leaps and bounds ahead of everyone else:

“I think [people in my division] know how to shoot, they’re powerful—like Claudia [Gadelha] and [Jessica] Andrade,” Suarez said. “There’s a difference between knowing how to shoot and actually knowing how to wrestle. I know how to wrestle,” she added.

How do you think a match-up between Suarez and Namajunas plays out?