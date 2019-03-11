Tatiana Suarez vs. Nina Ansaroff Set for UFC 238 in Chicago

A potential No. 1 contender’s bout in the strawweight division is headed for Chicago as former ‘Ultimate Fighter’ winner Tatiana Suarez will meet Nina Ansaroff at UFC 238 on June 8.

The fights were confirmed by the UFC via the Chicago Tribune on Monday.

A former Olympic hopeful in wrestling, Suarez has stormed through the UFC strawweight division with a series of dominant victories since winning the reality show competition.

Suarez remains undefeated in her career with a perfect 4-0 record inside the Octagon including two submissions and a TKO against former strawweight champion Carla Esparza in her last performance.

She will now face Ansaroff in a fight that will almost assuredly determine the next title challenger for the upcoming fight between strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade, which takes place at UFC 237 in May.

Ansaroff has earned four wins in a row while climbing in the top five rankings at 115-pounds. In her most recent victory, Ansaroff took out former title challenger Claudia Gadelha by unanimous decision.

Now Ansaroff will clash with Suarez in Chicago with the winner likely staring at a shot at gold later this year.

In addition to that fight, a women’s flyweight bout has also been added to UFC 238 as Katlyn Chookagian will face Joanne Calderwood in Chicago.

Chookagian is coming off a split decision loss to Jessica Eye while Calderwood remains undefeated at flyweight as she hopes to continue her climb to title contention with another win in 2019.