Tatiana Suarez Will Consider Potential Karolina Kowalkiewicz Fight Next

This past weekend, Tatiana Suarez put on a tremendous performance against former UFC 115-pound champion Carla Esparza.

Suarez showed some dominant wrestling ability en-route to a third-round TKO win over “The Cookie Monster.” Many have compared her to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for her dominant ability on the ground.

Her performance certainly earned her a place in the conversation for women’s strawweight title contendership. Of course, she’ll have a hard time beating out Jessica Andrade for the opportunity.

Andrade had a spectacular first-round knockout win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 228. If Suarez needs to get past one more contender to solidify herself as the next title challenger, she’s okay with that (via MMA Junkie):

“It’s up to the UFC, but I feel like (I could deserve a title shot) after a performance like that, against a former champion,” Suarez said.

“(Esparza) beat Rose in a dominant fashion, I beat (Esparza) in a dominant fashion. But if (Namajunas is) not who they give me, I’ll take whoever loses (between Andrade and Kowalkiewicz).

“Whoever wins that fight is probably going to get a title shot. I’ll go ahead and dominate (the loser), and then I’ll get my title shot.”

