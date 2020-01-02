Team Masvidal Names One Scenario They’d Reconsider McGregor Fight

According to manager Abe Kawa, Jorge Masvidal is going to wait and see the result of Conor McGregor’s next fight against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. If McGregor wins, then what should come next is a no-brainer for both parties.

Conor McGregor is comfortably a 3-to-1 favorite at the moment to defeat Donald Cerrone, and Dana White has said that McGregor is interested in challenging Jorge Masvidal for the BMF championship, so it makes sense for Masvidal to wait on the biggest draw in UFC history before continuing accumulating his already growing bank account. And if you’re the UFC and Conor McGregor, the fight makes perfect sense as well, says Masvidal’s manager Abe Kawa (Via BJPenn.com):

“I’d say, for him, after this fight with Nate, he’s really good in terms of finances right now,” Kawa said. “But one thing that’s not gonna change about him is that he’s a prize fighter. He’s a guy that wants the biggest prizes that he can possibly get. You’ve heard him in many, many interviews: I would think that, just based what’s out there right now, we’ve got to wait to see if Conor [McGregor] wins.”

There is only one scenario where Jorge Masvidal’s team would even reconsider a bout with Conor McGregor, and as of now, that scenario has never played out before with McGregor:

“If Conor wins, I think that’s a fight that would be interesting,” Kawa continued. “I’m more curious to see what Conor’s body looks like at 170 over anything else because, let’s face it, if Conor goes up to fight ‘Cowboy’ and it’s a terrible fight — and I don’t foresee that happening at all, Conor’s never been in a terrible fight — but if it is a terrible fight, would Conor really be what we want next?”

We’ll find out on January 18 the caliber of quality the UFC 246 headliner will be, but it would likely take one shocking snoozefest to have Masivdal’s camp even entertain the thought of not pursuing a Conor McGregor fight next.

What do you believe the odds are that we will see Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal in 2020?