Teammate Explains How Max Holloway Can Still Thrive At Lightweight Following UFC 236

One teammate explains how UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway can still thrive at 155 pounds after his UFC 236 loss to Dustin Poirier.

Max Holloway wasn’t able to get the job done at UFC 236. The featherweight champion challenged Dustin Poirier in the night’s main event for the interim 155-pound title. Instead, it was “The Diamond” who left the cage victorious with a unanimous decision victory. Now, Poirier preps to welcome back division king Khabib Nurmagomedov later this year.

As for Holloway, “Blessed” teammate Yancy Medeiros explains to MMA Junkie that he believes the 145-pound champ can still be successful at lightweight. Had Holloway had a longer camp than just six weeks to prepare for the Poirier fight, Medeiros foresees a far different result:

“For Max, it was like a six-week camp, and I think he did great off a six-week camp,” Medeiros said. “No excuses, I’m just saying Max having a longer camp? Way different results, I think. Not saying it would alter the win or the loss but if he had 13 weeks to train for Dustin. A lot more variables to take place.”



It remains to be seen what is next for Holloway. Returning to 145 pounds to defend his title seems like the likely option. However, if the weight cut has become too strenuous for the Hawaiian, perhaps giving things another run at 155 pounds is on Holloway’s mind.

Do you think Holloway can become a champion at 155 pounds?