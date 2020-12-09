Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Tecia Torres Gets New Opponent For UFC 256, Li Jingliang Doesn’t

By Cole Shelton
Tecia Torres
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Tecia Torres will remain on UFC 256 while Li Jingliang unfortunately won’t.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Angela Hill and Dwight Grant had tested positive for COVID-19 and their fights against Torres and Jingliang were canceled. However, the promotion announced Torres will remain on the card and take on UFC newcomer, Sam Hughes.

Tecia Torres snapped her losing skid last time out with a decision win over Brianna Van Buren. Before that, she was on a four-fight losing skid with losses to Marina Rodriguez, Weili Zhang, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and Jessica Andrade.

Sam Hughes, meanwhile, is 5-1 as a pro and coming off a submission win at LFA 93 in October. Her lone loss came in the fight before as she was submitted by Contender Series veteran, Vanessa Demopoulos.

Although Torres got a new opponent for UFC 256, Li Jingliang unfortunately didn’t. The UFC was looking for a replacement opponent for Grant, however, according to Guilherme Cruz, the promotion was unable to find one.

“UFC hasn’t been able to find a replacement after Dwight Grant tested positive for COVID-19, therefore Li Jingliang is out of Saturday’s UFC 256, I’m told,” he reported.

Li Jingliang is coming off a decision loss to Neil Magny back in March. The loss snapped his three-fight winning streak.

