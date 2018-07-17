Tecia Torres a “Monster” Right Now says Raquel Pennington

Over the weekend, Joanna Jedrzejczyk shared an Instagram post where she claimed to be in the best condition she has ever been in leading into her UFC on Fox 30 bout against Tecia Torres in less than two weeks on July 28th. And while it has become somewhat of a cliché for fighters to feel “better than they’ve ever felt” or be “bringing the best version of themselves” ahead of their scheduled bout, what made Jedrzejczyk’s proclamation meaningful is that it was unsolicited. No one questioned her and put the former strawweight queen on the spot about how she felt or how her camp has gone.

Likewise, when Raquel Pennington takes to Instagram and sings the praises for how good Torres is looking in camp without solicitation, it carries more meaning than the cliché, especially considering the fact that the words came one degree removed from the fighter herself:

“Back from vacation to a good night’s rest and back to work!” Pennington wrote on her Instagram page. “Felt good to be back on the mats with these badasses. Tecia Torres looks like a little monster! Can’t wait for her fight!”

Tecia Torres is closing in on the biggest fight of her career when she squares off against Jedrzejczyk. According to her partner, Raquel Pennington, Torres is more than ready for the occasion. Indeed, she will need to be in order to become only the second woman to hand Jedrzejczyk a loss in her MMA career and, in doing so, bounce back from her own loss suffered at the hands of Jessica Andrade in February in the UFC on Fox 28 co-main event. Tecia Torres has never lost two straight fights, and a win over Jedrzejczyk would continue that trend while dispensing the biggest bounce-back victory possible for the strawweight contender.

UFC on FOX 30 takes place from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on July 28th, with the main card airing at 8PM Eastern on FS1.

Whom would a win mean more for in this fight? Torres or Jedrzejczyk?