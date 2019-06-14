Tecia Torres’ Return Among Seven Fights Scheduled For UFC Uruguay

The UFC’s debut in Uruguay this August just added its first official fights to the lineup.

UFC Brazil revealed today that seven bouts were officially announced for the event scheduled for August 10. The card will go down from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay and will air on ESPN+.

The most high-profile among them was longtime contender Tecia Torres’ return against rising talent Marina Rodriguez. Torres needs a win badly to stay relevant at the top of the 115-pound division. She’s lost three straight fights by decision. They were against the top of the weight class, however. ‘Tiny Tornado’ was topped by champion Jessica Andrade, former dominant champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and current title contender Weili Zhang.

The undefeated Rodriguez will head into her bout with Torres off a unanimous decision win over Jessica Aguilar this March. It was her first UFC win. The only blemish on her record is a draw with Randa Markos in her official UFC debut last fall. She won her way into the UFC with a second-round finish on “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contenders Series’ last August.

Ostovich Returns As Well

Fan favorite Rachael Ostovich will also return on the event, meeting Veronica Mecedo. Hawaiian Ostovich will look to rebound from a disappointing defeat to Paige VanZant in Brooklyn earlier this year. The bout was swirling in controversy due to tentative situations in her personal and professional lives. Ostovich was embroiled in a domestic violence situation with her then-husband Arnold Berdon in 2018. That led to Greg Hardy’s booking on the same card as her becoming a hotly-discussed issue. For her part, Ostovich largely chose to remove herself from Hardy’s situation.

Ashlee Evans-Smith will also meet Taila Santos in a second women’s flyweight contest.

The seven fights announced today include:

Tecia Torres vs. Marina Rodriguez

Veronica Macedo vs. Rachael Ostovich

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Taila Santos



Ciryl Gane vs. Raphael Pessoa Nunes



Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Moffett



Rogerio Bontorin vs. Raulian Paiva



Geraldo De Freitas vs. Chris Gutierrez