Tecia Torres Seeks Title Shot With Win over Jędrzejczyk

This Saturday at UFC on Fox 30, Tecia Torres will try once again to get within striking distance of a title shot at the strawweight championship. To do so, she is going to have to go through the woman who dominated the division through five successful title defenses and the most decorated striker in the division. Although Torres is coming off of a loss to Jessica Andrade at UFC on Fox 28, she believes that a future title shot hangs in the balance for the winner of Saturday’s bout:

“I think our fight has title implications,” Torres told Bloody Elbow. “I understand we’re both coming off a loss, but I feel like a win over her, or her getting a win over me, will get either of us a title shot down the line.”

Defeating Jędrzejczyk is something only one woman has been able to achieve in the UFC, that of course being current strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. Torres disclosed that she has trained with Namajunas a couple of times but stated that what worked for Rose from a strategic standpoint is not something she will look to follow:

“I prefer to keep [the game plans] separate,” said Torres. “At the end of the day, it’s me who is going in there. I mean, Rose and her team definitely know how to beat her, but me and my coaches have our own game plan.”

As for whether Torres’s game plan will be enough, Torres’s break down of the matchup yields a resounding yes.

“I think she’s great at what she does,” said Torres. “Definitely her striking is her strongest suit in terms of fighting, but she’s really good at defensive wrestling and at not getting taken down. When she does get taken down, she’s very good at getting up. So, I think she is a pretty decently well-rounded fighter. I’d say striking is where she excels the most. As far as me versus her, I’m a more well-rounded fighter than she is.”

