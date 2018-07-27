Tecia Torres has faced off with Joanna Jedrzejczyk and she isn’t intimidated.

Tomorrow night (July 28), Torres will go one-on-one with Jedrzejczyk on the main card of UFC Calgary. The action is set to take place inside the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. This will be Jedrzejczyk’s first non-title bout since Dec. 2014.

Joanna’s Climb Back to The Top

Jedrzejczyk is coming off two losses against her most fierce rival to date. The once-dominant champion was stopped in the first round of her first encounter with Rose Namajunas. The rematch was far more competitive and went the distance, but “Thug” Rose had her way again.

Prior to taking on Namajunas, Jedrzejczyk had been undefeated with a professional mixed martial arts record of 14-0. Suddenly, the former 115-pound ruler finds herself in danger of losing three fights in a row. She hopes to avoid that and maintain her spot as the number one strawweight behind the champion.

Tecia Torres Looks to Make a Statement

As for Torres, she has gone 3-1 in her last four outings. She was riding a three-fight winning streak with victories over Bec Rawlings, Juliana Lima, and Michelle Waterson. Jessica Andrade stopped the streak with a unanimous decision win.

Despite the loss, Torres finds herself with a huge opportunity. A win over Jedrzejczyk could shoot her up in the rankings and possibly have her compete for gold. The task is easier said than done, but Torres appears willing to tackle the challenge.

Tecia Torres vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk Heats Up

To the surprise of no one, Jedrzejczyk talked some trash when she faced off with Torres. “Tiny Tornado” says she wasn’t rattled by the encounter. In fact, Torres told reporters that she was expecting more from the former strawweight queen (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I thought it would be a little bit more than that. It is what it is, but it was fine. She’s not scary at all. She said, ‘Welcome to hell.’ I told her, ‘I’m not scared.’ Then she said, ‘Just wait until the octagon door closes.’ I said ‘OK, I’m ready.’ And that’s what it was.”

When Tecia Torres vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk concludes, who emerges victorious?