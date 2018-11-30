Tecia Torres vs. Weili Zhang Reported for UFC 235

Coming off an impressive first-round submission victory (armbar) over Jessica Aguilar last week at UFC Beijing, Weili Zhang already has her next fight booked as announced by UFC Officials earlier today, and it will be against the highest-profile opponent Zhang has faced in her career to date when she takes on #8-ranked Tecia Torres at UFC 235 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Boasting a dazzling 18-1 record, Weili Zhang has begun her UFC campaign with a 2-0 record, beginning with a unanimous decision victory over Danielle Taylor at UFC 227 followed by her most recent victory over Jessica Aguilar. 16 of Zhang’s 18 victories have been stoppages, and between her impressive one-loss record and her latest dominant performance, UFC 235 will provide the optimum stage for Zhang to put the top of the strawweight division on notice.

A mainstay at the top of the strawweight division, Tecia Torres will be looking to return to her winning ways after being on a two-fight skid to the top two ranked strawweights in the division, most recently to Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC on Fox 30. After starting the year in the top five of the division, Torres will look to re-establish herself near the top of the rankings at the expense of a hungry and rising prospect in Weili Zhang.

What is your prediction for this pivotal strawweight contest? Will Weili Zhang advance to 19-1 or will Tecia Torres return to the win column?