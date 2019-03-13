Tenshin Nasukawa Bounces Back From Floyd Mayweather Loss With Amazing KO Victory (Video)

Kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa bounces back from his TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. with an amazing spinning KO victory.

This past New Year’s Eve, Floyd Mayweather Jr. returned to combat sports action when he fought kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa. The pair competed in a boxing exhibition bout under the RIZIN banner. Not surprisingly, Mayweather made very quick work of Nasukawa.

He defeated Nasukawa in the first round after his corner threw in the towel following three knockdowns. The Japanese star competed in his first kickboxing fight of 2019 in the 2019 Rise World Series 58, 128-pound tournament. He took on Argentina’s Federico Roma in the opening round of the tournament.

Nasukawa, with no shortage of confidence, struck a pose before knocking Roma out with a cartwheel kick. The stoppage took place in the third round of the bout. Now, Nasukawa will advance to the tournament’s semi-finals where he will face Thailand’s Suakim PK Saenchaimuaythaigym. Check out Nasukawa’s amazing KO victory here:

What do you think about Nasukawa’s KO victory after his loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr.?