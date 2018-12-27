Tenshin Nasukawa Doesn’t Feel At Disadvantage Boxing Floyd Mayweather

Tenshin Nasukawa may not be in his wheelhouse at RIZIN 14, but believes he’ll be just as comfortable.

Nasukawa is set to clash with Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match on RIZIN’s New Year’s eve show. Of course that means no kicking, elbows, or takedowns will be allowed in the match. Despite the fact that this contest will be an exhibition, Nasukawa has expressed his intention of knocking out “Money.”

Tenshin Nasukawa Talks Boxing

Nasukawa’s bread-and-butter is in the kickboxing. He’s still developing as a mixed martial artist, but he has been tearing it up as a kickboxer with a record of 28-0. Nasukawa spoke to BJPenn.com and explained why he isn’t fazed by the ruleset:

“I don’t think it will be a disadvantage. I think it will be an advantage. I will be further away, MMA fighters are even more far away. I have never felt it as a disadvantage. The size difference is inevitable, but I will be quicker, and I plan to utilize that aspect.”

Nasukawa was then asked if he feels he’ll perform better than Conor McGregor did back in Aug. 2017. Nasukawa’s answer was clear:

“Of course. I will prove that in the fight.”

