Tenshin Nasukawa Issues First Statement After Mayweather Bout

The MMA world kissed 2018 the year goodbye with an unlikely exhibition bout between boxing great Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN 14. The bout was scheduled to take place within three three-minute rounds under a strict boxing ruleset. Win or lose, the outcome of the exhibition would not show on the fighters’ professional records.
Prior to the bout, Nasukawa claimed that he would perform better than Conor McGregor. Instead, Nasukawa would turn in a performance that had a large percentage of social media cry “rigged!” Nasukawa would be knocked down three times in less than two minutes, prompting his corner to throw in the towel for Nasukawa to dry his impending tears with. Tenshin Nasukawa has now released his first public statement since the disappointing showing on Facebook:
I have worked hard with a big dream in the combat world. Karate, Kickboxing, MMA and Boxing. When I first got the offer I took it in a flash. I thought this was an opportunity of a lifetime, and although there were significant differences in accomplishments and weight classes, I felt that I must not run and take on the challenge. The days since the fight was confirmed have been enjoyable but with concerns, and I spent the time thinking about many things. At the end of the day, I got finished, but I have no regrets. I am disappointed at myself since I thought I could have done better. But I will face the facts and will continue to take on any challenge. I learned that I didn’t work hard enough to earn this opportunity, and I will use this defeat to improve myself and move forward this year. Despite all the things that happened leading up to the fight, I came to realize how truly great Mayweather was. I was the one underestimating him. I promise to make it to that level! It may take some time for me to become the man to haul the industry on my shoulders, but please continue to support me! Everybody who work to make this fight happen, thank you very much. Mr. Mayweather, thank you very much. 僕は格闘界に大きな夢を見て頑張って来ました。空手、キックボクシング、MMAそしてボクシング。 この試合の話が来た時、メイウェザー選手と戦うチャンスはもう絶対巡ってこないから今しかないと思ったし、階級も違う、やって来たことも違うとは思いましたが、僕自身も逃げずにやらなくてはならないと思い試合を受けました。 試合が決まってからこの一戦に向けての日々は、とても楽しかったし、不安だったし色々なことを考えながらの時間でした。 結果は倒されてしまいましたが、後悔はないです。もっと出来ると思った自分が情けないし、悔しかったですが、現実を受け入れて、またチャンスがあれば何事にも逃げずに挑戦したいと思います。 チャンスを活かす為の努力がまだ自分には足りなかったことに気付きましたし、この敗戦を機に自分自身を改善して今年は突き進んでいこうと思います。色々ありましたがメイウェザー選手は本当に凄く強かったです。 舐めていたのは僕自身でした。 僕も必ずそこの域に行きます！ 本当に格闘界を背負って行ける男になるまでは、まだまだ先ですが、これからも応援よろしくお願いします！ この一戦に携わってくれた皆様、ありがとうございました。 戦ってくれたメイウェザー選手、ありがとうございました。 #Cygames #rizin14 #BOXING #teppengym #target #RISE
“I have worked hard with a big dream in the combat world. Karate, Kickboxing, MMA and Boxing,” Nasukawa wrote. “When I first got the offer I took it in a flash. I thought this was an opportunity of a lifetime, and although there were significant differences in accomplishments and weight classes, I felt that I must not run and take on the challenge.
“The days since the fight was confirmed have been enjoyable but with concerns, and I spent the time thinking about many things. At the end of the day, I got finished, but I have no regrets. I am disappointed at myself since I thought I could have done better. But I will face the facts and will continue to take on any challenge. I learned that I didn’t work hard enough to earn this opportunity, and I will use this defeat to improve myself and move forward this year. “
Tenshin Nasukawa has a flawless kickboxing record of 28-0 with a 4-0 MMA record as a companion. He also has 111 amateur fights under his belt. At the age of 20 years old, it would be silly to define all Nasukawa is or could be off of an exhibition bout against one of the greatest boxers of all time under boxing rules. It took being in the same ring with Mayweather to enlighten Nasukawa on the difference in the level of competition:
“Despite all the things that happened leading up to the fight, I came to realize how truly great Mayweather was,” Nasukawa continued. “I was the one underestimating him. I promise to make it to that level! It may take some time for me to become the man to haul the industry on my shoulders, but please continue to support me! Everybody who work to make this fight happen, thank you very much. Mr. Mayweather, thank you very much.”
There was no comment from Nasukawa regarding the widespread accusations of a rigged bout.
