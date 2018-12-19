Tenshin Nasukawa On Mayweather: “I Feel Like Kicking Him”

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will be stepping into the ring with undefeated kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa. The action goes down under the RIZIN banner at RIZIN 14 from the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The fight, however, will not count on either man’s official combat sports record, and Nasukawa is not allowed to throw kicks.

Nasukawa has gotten the opportunity to spend some time alongside Mayweather in order to promote their fight. It doesn’t look like he’s too big of a fan. In fact, Mayweather has annoyed Nasukawa so much that he recently told reports that he feels like kicking “Money.” Here’s what he had to say to reporters at family’s Teppen gym in Matsudo yesterday (via ABS-CBN Sports):

“I can change the world with my fist,” Nasukawa said. “I sensed no aura about him. He says such provocative stuff I feel like kicking him. He is the best so I can’t let my guard down.

“I’m sure his punches are fast but I’m sure I can see them. I feel excited, although some days I still feel afraid. But when the day comes, I want to fight with confidence.”

What do you make of Nasukawa saying he wants to kick Mayweather?