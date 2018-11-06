Tenshin Nasukawa Responds To Conor McGregor’s Remarks

Tenshin Nasukawa caught wind of Conor McGregor’s comments and has responded with class and a hint of shade.

On Dec. 31, Nasukawa is scheduled for the biggest fight of his young combat sports career. The 20-year-old phenom has been tearing it up in mixed martial arts and kickboxing, but he could be going into unfamiliar territory even in his home country. Nasukawa is set to take on Floyd Mayweather at Rizin 14, but a rule set hasn’t been decided.

Tenshin Nasukawa Offers A Response To Conor McGregor

Mayweather’s former foe McGregor took to Instagram and had a few laughs over the announcement. McGregor claimed he had no idea who Nasukawa is, asking Mayweather “who’s this little prick next to you?” McGregor also compared Nasukawa to Jackie Chan. The young Japanese sensation had the following to say on his Twitter account:

Hello, Mr. McGregor.

My Name is Tenshin Nasukawa.

I am not Jackie Chan.

I promise to avenge your loss, so please watch my fight.@TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/gSN53svsqs — 那須川 天心 (@TeppenTenshin) November 6, 2018

Nasukawa is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Rizin bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi. The bout was contested under kickboxing rules. Nasukawa has an undefeated record of 27-0 in kickboxing. He has gone 4-0 in MMA. Many believe that Mayweather will tip the scales in his favor to make the fight with Nasukawa a boxing match. MMA News will keep you updated on this bout including the rule set and weight class.

Do you think people are underestimating Tenshin Nasukawa or will this be another easy payday for Floyd Mayweather?