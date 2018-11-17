Tenshin Nasukawa Obliterates Opponent At RISE 129 (Video)

Tenshin Nasukawa competed earlier today (Nov. 17) and the result is about what you’d expect.

Nasukawa went one-on-one with Taiki Naito in a kickboxing match. This was a rematch from a 2015 bout when Nasukawa finished Naito at the age of 16. Three years later, Nasukawa emerged victorious once again to improve his kickboxing record to 28-0.

Tenshin Nasukawa Makes Short Work Of Taiki Naito

Before his scheduled exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather, Nasukawa did battle at RISE 129. Check out the video below courtesy of Streetfight Bancho:

Tenshin Nasukawa def. Taiki Naito via first round TKO (3 knockdowns) #RISE129 pic.twitter.com/iKCc7W3xNM — Streetfight Bancho (@streetfitebanch) November 17, 2018

Nasukawa vs. Mayweather was announced at a RIZIN press conference to the surprise of many. When Mayweather returned to the United States, he claimed that the terms he agreed upon were broken during the presser. Mayweather resolved his issues with RIZIN and the fight will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Dec. 31. It’ll be an exhibition contest with no kicks allowed.

Nasukawa’s previous bout was against RIZIN bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi. The bout was not contested under mixed martial arts rules. Instead, it was a kickboxing match which favored Nasukawa greatly. The 20-year-old phenom pulled off a unanimous decision victory after three rounds of action.

The Nasukawa vs. Naito bout was for the RISE featherweight championship. Nasukawa won the title back in June. He defeated Rodtang Jitmuangnon to capture the gold. The rematch with Naito was Nasukawa’s first title defense. Nasukawa has also held the RISE bantamweight championship.

Do you think Tenshin Nasukawa can keep his momentum going for years to come?