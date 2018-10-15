Terence Crawford Ends Jose Benavidez Jr. With Nasty Knockout (Video)

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford made Jose Benavidez Jr. eat his words Saturday night (October 13, 2018). Crawford successfully defended his title against Benavidez with a 12th round knockout victory. In the lead-up to their clash on ESPN, Benavidez downplayed Crawford’s skills inside the squared circle.

He suggested that there isn’t anything special about Crawford’s “run and switch (stances)” style. The animosity between the pair shone through during their weigh-ins. Crawford nearly punched Benavidez during the ordeal. This was after he saw the post-fight brawl at UFC 229.

When it was all said and done, Benavidez (27-1, 18 KOs) was handed the first loss of his career. Crawford (34-0, 25 KOs) extended his undefeated career with his 34th victory. You can check out the nasty finish to the fight here:

WHAT AN ENDING! Here's the moment Terence "Bud" Crawford removed all doubt. pic.twitter.com/qYalKYXEqq — ESPN (@espn) October 14, 2018

With the victory, fans are calling for a superfight against IBF champion Errol Spence Jr (24-0, 21 KOs) next year.

What did you think of Crawford’s big knockout win over Benavidez?