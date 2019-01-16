Terence Crawford Will Fight Amir Khan On ESPN PPV

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford’s next fight is set. He’ll face Amir Khan on April 20th. A venue has not yet been confirmed. However, it has come down to either Madison Square Garden in New York City, or one of the MGM properties in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight will go down on ESPN pay-per-view (PPV). Promoter Bob Arum said the fight will likely cost $59.95.

The 31-year-old champion is currently undefeated in his career inside the squared circle. He successfully defended his title against José Benavidez Jr. this past October. Crawford stopped Benavidez in the 12th round. He’ll now be stepping into the ring against the most recognizable name he has ever fought. That being Khan, a former welterweight champion in his own right.

Khan is on a two-fight win streak since suffering his last defeat to Canelo Alvarez. The Englishman was knocked out by Alvarez in the sixth round of their 2016 contest. Now, after back-to-back wins, he’s ready to once again challenge for a World Championship. While fights for Crawford against fellow welterweight champions such as Errol Spence Jr., Keith Thurman, and Shawn Porter might have been preferable, they’re all currently booked through March.

