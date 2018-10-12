Boxing Champ Terence Crawford “Loved” Post-UFC 229 Brawl

Boxing’s WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford was watching UFC 229 this past weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018). The undefeated 31-year-old knockout artist also witnessed the post-fight brawl involving Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teams.

Khabib attacked a McGregor cornerman who had been antagonizing him from cageside. As they battled outside the cage, a few Team Khabib members entered the Octagon and attacked McGregor. The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) is currently investigating the matter. Crawford spoke to ESPN’s “First Take” and offered his thoughts on the ordeal.

The boxing star said he “loved” it and doesn’t understand why people were so surprised it happened (via Bloody Elbow):

“Oh man I loved it,” Crawford said. “I actually tweeted after that fight, and I was asking everybody why they’re mad at him. When a guy talks as much as Conor was talking about him and actually threw something at the guy’s bus and hurt [people], of course it’s going to be personal.

“They should’ve expected that. I was laughing. It was crazy to me because it was just like ‘Whoa, I ain’t ever seen nothing like that.”

Crawford also doesn’t understand how McGregor should deserve an immediate rematch:

“It’s going to end up the same way. He didn’t have [anything] coming for him, so no.”

