Terence Crawford Nearly Punches Opponent At Weigh-Ins (Video)

Terence Crawford must’ve really been inspired by the UFC 229 brawl last week (Sat. October 6, 2018). Crawford was watching intently as Team McGregor and Team Khabib battled it out inside the T-Mobile Arena following “The Eagle’s” victory. He took to Twitter to note that he “loved” seeing the chaos.

It seems as though Crawford carries that love into his fight tomorrow night (Sat. October 13, 2018). Crawford will defend his WBO welterweight title against Jose Benavidez inside the squared circle. Earlier today, during weigh-ins for he and Benavidez’s clash, things got chippy. The pair came forehead to forehead before Benavidez shoved Crawford back hard.

Crawford responded with a huge right hand that very nearly clipped his adversary on the chin. Check out the clip here:

Crawford (33-0, 24 KOs) is undefeated in his boxing career. He’ll take on Benavidez (27-0, 18 KOs) who is also undefeated inside the ring. Given the newfound animosity between the pair, things should be very interesting tomorrow night.

What do you make of Crawford’s actions?