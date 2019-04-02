Terence Crawford Isn’t Focusing On Knockout Win Against Amir Khan

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford won't be looking for the knockout shot against Amir Khan when they share the ring.

Terence Crawford will face Amir Khan in his next WBO welterweight championship defense. “Bud” is looking to pull off his second successful defense of the title he defeated Jeff Horn for in summer of last year. He’ll face veteran Amir Khan, who is on a two-fight win streak after taking home a decicison victory over Samuel Vargas in December.

Khan has a history of having a suspect chin on him, something many expect Crawford to attempt and exploit early. However, speaking on a recent media call, Crawford claims he’s looking to fight a smart fight and win by any means necessary. Head hunting for the knockout isn’t on the top of the list (via Boxing Scene):

“I don’t look at (his chin), I look at how to get the win,” Crawford said. “If the knockout comes, it comes. It’s boxing, anything can happen and we’re prepared to go the full 12 rounds.”

When the pair step into the ring against one another from Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 20, Crawford is expecting the best version of Khan to show up and fight:

“I’m looking for the best Amir Khan possible on fight night,” Crawford said. “We’ll handle everything else accordingly.”



