Thales Leites vs. Hector Lombard Added to UFC São Paulo

UFC Fight Night 137 will see another Brazil native perform in front of his country with former middleweight title challenger Thales Leites going one on one with fellow UFC veteran Hector Lombard, according to multiple sources.

36-year old Thales Leites has shared the Octagon with the very best: gladiators the likes of Michael Bisping, Gegard Mousasi, and of course, the great Anderson “The Spider” Silva among others. Leites’s first stint in the UFC ran from 2007-2009, which culminated in his title opportunity against Anderson Silva at UFC 97, where Leites lost by unanimous decision. Following his next lost to Alessio Sakara, Leites exited the promotion. He would then return to the promotion with a victory over Tom Watson in 2013 and go on a five-fight win streak. Recently, Leites has gone 2-5 in his last seven, with two consecutive losses to Brad Tavares and a TKO loss to Jack Hermansson. A loss for Leites would be six straight, and at 40 years old, could be his final appearance in the Octagon.

Hector Lombard is a 46-fight veteran who turned 40 earlier this year. Lombard is currently on the only losing streak he has ever had in his lengthy career, but it is a doozy, with Lombard losing five consecutive bouts in a row. His most recent loss, however, was not without controversy, as Lombard was disqualified in his bout against CB Dolloway due to a late strike after the bell.

With the addition of this middleweight bout, the current UFC Fight Night 137 card is below:

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Sam Alvey

Evan Dunham vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Belal Muhammad vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Alex Chambers vs. Livia Renata Souza

Whom do you think will win this battle of middleweight veterans?