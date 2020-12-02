The Korean Zombie Wants Zabit Magomedsharipov Next

The Korean Zombie is ready to get right back on the prowl, and he has just the foe in mind to meet him on the ultimate proving ground.

Headed into his main event bout against Brian Ortega at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie, Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) was one fight away from a world title shot. Dana White confirmed that the winner of the fight would be next up to challenge reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Unfortunately for Jung, his hand was not raised that weekend, so it’s right back to the climb. And Jung believes there is another featherweight who is moving in the same direction who the fans would love to see him cross paths with.

“I want Zabit (Magomedsharipov),” Jung told MMA Junkie. “That’s the fight that’s going to get me closest to a title shot. More than that, I want to once again try to prove myself against one of the hottest fighters in the division and prove that I’m still capable of competing at the highest level. Of course, I would understand if he doesn’t want to fight me.”

This understanding is due to Magomedsharipov coming off a victory while Zombie just lost to Brian Ortega. And it isn’t just one win for Magomedsharipov. He is undefeated in the UFC, with a promotional record of 6-0. Magomedsharipov has been targeted to fight Yair Rodriguez for quite some time, but Dana White hinted that Rodriguez will be out of action for a while, so The Korean Zombie would love to put on a show for the fans against another fighter known for his thrilling fights.

“This is a fight that would bring the fans to their feet,” Jung said. “(He) and I are both entertainers and extremely competitive, so I think he’d like to step in the octagon with me. A win for both of us would mean a lot for our careers, and it would be an amazing match. The ball is in Zabit’s court; I want this fight to kick off 2021.”

Do you think a fight between The Korean Zombie and Zabit Magomedsharipov is currently the fight to make?