The Rock Confirms He’ll Put BMF Title On UFC 244 Main Event Winner

Hollywood star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, will crown the winner of UFC 244’s main event with the BMF championship.

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will do battle for the one-time-only title. The action will be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City this Saturday night (Nov. 2). The welterweight tilt will serve as UFC 244‘s headliner.

The Rock Will Crown Headlining Winner With BMF Gold

Speaking to his fans during a live Instagram video, “The Rock” said he will indeed be in attendance for UFC 244 and he will put the BMF championship on the main event winner (via ESPN).

“This addition to the company and the brand and to the sport, this BMF belt, I think it’s brilliant,” Johnson said. “It’s so smart and it’s just fun, man.”

Not only will “The Rock” present the BMF title to either Masvidal or Diaz, but he’ll also be making an announcement during Friday’s press conference. He said that the announcement is “something I wanted to tell the UFC fans and MMA community first.”

Fight fans, of course, are pumped to see Masvidal vs. Diaz but “The Rock” certainly shares in that enthusiasm.

“That place is gonna be rocking, it’s gonna be electrifying,” Johnson said. “I can’t wait to get in there, man.”