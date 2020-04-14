The Rock Praises UFC Heavyweight Francis Ngannou

Hollywood megastar, The Rock, has nothing but kind words for UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou.

The Rock is no stranger to the world of mixed martial arts. He was a special guest during UFC 244, handing the one-time-only BMF championship to Jorge Masvidal. He is also starring in a biopic of former UFC heavyweight Mark Kerr.

The Rock Has Kind Words For Francis Ngannou

During an Instagram live chat, Ngannou hopped in and asked for a training session with “The Great One.” The Rock responded by agreeing to the session and heaping praise on “The Predator” (h/t MMAFighting.com).

Thank you @TheRock for your kind words. You give us all real motivation. Let’s train together and have some @Teremana tequila after. 🥃 pic.twitter.com/gRqfEbI51V — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 13, 2020

“Francis Ngannou, let me tell you something, brother – you ain’t ready for me,” Johnson joked. “I respect and love this guy so much. He is one of the top heavyweights in MMA, and in the world, and he is a dominant beast of a man. I can’t wait to see him fight again.

“I’ve been following your career, Francis, so thank you for saying that, saying that I was your inspiration,” he said. “I wish you nothing but the best. I hear really cool things about you, and I look forward to seeing you and seeing you fight again.”

Ngannou was scheduled to take on Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of UFC Columbus. Those plans changed when the event was postponed. The heavyweight clash was then moved to the UFC 249 card planned for April 18. UFC 249 along with future events have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Time will tell whether or not the UFC plans to reschedule Ngannou vs. Rozenstruik once some normalcy has been restored. In the meantime, the promotion is in the process of securing a private island so that they’ll be ready to roll once ESPN gives them the green light.