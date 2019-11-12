The Rock Reveals Advice He Gave Jorge Masvidal Following UFC 244

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared some advice for Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz via third-round TKO in the main event of UFC 244. “The Rock” was present to put the one-time-only BMF championship around the waist of “Gamebred.” It’s Masvidal’s third straight victory.

The Rock Talks Advice He Gave To Jorge Masvidal

Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, “The Rock” discussed the advice he gave Masvidal on how to handle fame (via MMAFighting.com).

“I congratulated him of course and I talked to him about what this opportunity meant and how this BMF title that is somewhat polarizing in the sport of MMA – some guys were behind it and some guys weren’t – but again, this is this unique experience that kind of transcends weight divisions and the sport because it has such street cred,” The Rock said. “There’s incredible champions who are incredibly disciplined and skilled in multiple disciplines of MMA, and then there’s the BMFs. So I was very happy for Jorge…

“So I reminded him what an incredible opportunity this is and to take advantage of it and continue to work hard as of course he is going to do. And also, he’s got a sharp wit about him which makes him very likable. He loves to talk sh*t, as we all do down in Miami, but he also has a cool, sharp, smart wit about him and he’s got his head in the right place, and his head being in the right place is wanting to do everything he can to impact his own bottom line, impact the company’s bottom line, which will in turn generate more income for himself and the fighters. So he’s really making sure that his value is realized.”