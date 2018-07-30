Thiago Alves Meets Promotional Newcomer at UFC Moscow

Thiago Alves has his next fight booked as it was revealed by Brazilian news outlet Combate that the former title contender is slated to fight promotional newcomer Alexey Kunchenko at the upcoming UFC Moscow (also known as UFC Fight Night 136) event.

Alves (22-12) is looking to get another win after suffering a knockout loss to Curtis Millender at UFC Fight Night 126 in February, which marked three loss his last four fights to Carlos Condit in May 2015 in Brazil, Jim Miller at UFC 205, and Patrick Cote at UFC 210.

On the flip side, Kunchenko (18-0) won the M-1 Challenge welterweight title after scoring a TKO win over Murad Abdulaev in April of 2016 where he would later defend it following decisions over Abdulaev in a rematch later that year and Maksim Grabovich. He also picked up knockout wins over Sergey Romanov and Alexander Butenko.

If you recall, former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum was initially set to fight Alexey Oleynik in the main event of UFC Moscow but plans changed once it was revealed that he had to be pulled from the bout after failing a USADA drug test.



Now, Hunt is slated to take on the fellow heavyweight at this event after the fight was reported back in May. This will serve as the main event.

UFC Moscow (UFC Fight Night 136) is set to take place on September 15, 2018 at Olimpiyskiy Arena in Moscow, Russia.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

The Card

Mark Hunt vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Omari Akhmedov vs. C.B. Dollaway

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Andrei Arlovski

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Terrion Ware

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Adam Yandiev

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Petr Yan

Desmond Green vs. Mairbek Taisumov

Thiago Alves vs. Alexey Kunchenko

What are your thoughts on this bout? Sound off in the comment section.