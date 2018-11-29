Thiago Alves Targeting ESPN+ 2 Return In February

It looks like a welterweight match-up is in the works for the UFC’s February ESPN+ 2 card in Brazil. The show will go down from the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil on February 2, 2019. Per a report from MMA Junkie, the UFC is targetting a match-up between Thiago Alves and Max Griffin for the card.

If the fight happens, it will be Alves’ 24th UFC welterweight appearance inside the Octagon. Currently at a record of 22-13, Alves has lost two-straight, making it four losses out of his last five. The 35-year-old is hoping to pick up a much-needed win over Griffin. Griffin has also had a spotty record inside the Octagon as of late.

He has lost three of his last five contests, his latest being a unanimous decision defeat to Curtis Millender at UFC 226 in July. Griffin desperately needs a win against Alves to avoid the first back-to-back losses of his fighting career. The UFC has yet to make this match-up official, however, we’ll keep you updated as more news regarding the ESPN+ 2 card becomes available.

What do you think about a match-up between Alves vs. Griffin?