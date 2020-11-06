Thiago Santos Confident He Can Steal Title Shot From Israel Adesanya With An Impressive Finish

Thiago Santos believes he can steal Israel Adesanya’s light heavyweight title shot.

Ahead of the UFC Vegas 13 main event between Santos and Glover Teixeira, many thought the winner would get the next title shot. However, the UFC announced Israel Adesanya would move up in weight to fight Jan Blachowicz for the belt. It is an intriguing matchup but Santos believes that the title shot for Adesanya is not concrete.

“A few weeks ago, (UFC President Dana White) said the contender would come from the winner of my fight with Glover, now Adesanya got the place,” Santos said to Sherodg. “Let’s wait and see. Two things I’ve learned in my seven years fighting in UFC: Fights are decided by the fans, and settled only when both fighters sign the contract. I’m sure that if me or Glover have a great (performance), the fans will be eager to see the winner fighting for the belt.”

Although Thiago Santos has not fought since July of 2019, he is confident the layoff won’t impact and believes he will finish Teixeira. He also doesn’t think the fight will hit the championship rounds despite it being scheduled for five rounds.

If Santos does indeed finish Teixeira, he no doubt has a case for a title shot but it appears Adesanya is getting it.