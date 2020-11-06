Friday, November 6, 2020

Thiago Santos Confident He Can Steal Title Shot From Israel Adesanya With An Impressive Finish

By Cole Shelton
Thiago Santos considering
Image Credit: Jason da SIlva of USA TODAY Sports

Thiago Santos believes he can steal Israel Adesanya’s light heavyweight title shot.

Ahead of the UFC Vegas 13 main event between Santos and Glover Teixeira, many thought the winner would get the next title shot. However, the UFC announced Israel Adesanya would move up in weight to fight Jan Blachowicz for the belt. It is an intriguing matchup but Santos believes that the title shot for Adesanya is not concrete.

“A few weeks ago, (UFC President Dana White) said the contender would come from the winner of my fight with Glover, now Adesanya got the place,” Santos said to Sherodg. “Let’s wait and see. Two things I’ve learned in my seven years fighting in UFC: Fights are decided by the fans, and settled only when both fighters sign the contract. I’m sure that if me or Glover have a great (performance), the fans will be eager to see the winner fighting for the belt.”

Although Thiago Santos has not fought since July of 2019, he is confident the layoff won’t impact and believes he will finish Teixeira. He also doesn’t think the fight will hit the championship rounds despite it being scheduled for five rounds.

If Santos does indeed finish Teixeira, he no doubt has a case for a title shot but it appears Adesanya is getting it.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
ViaSherdog

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

MMA

BREAKING: Darren Till Out, Jack Hermansson vs. Kevin Holland Set for Dec. 5

Jack Hermansson will now be facing Kevin Holland at UFC on ESPN+ 43 after injury has forced Darren Till out of the...
Read more
Bellator

Derek Anderson Explains Head-kick from Bellator 251

Derek Anderson walked away the winner from Bellator 251 in his bout against Killys Mota but that almost was not the case....
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+40 Weigh-In Results: All Fighters On Target

The UFC on ESPN+ 40 weigh-ins are now complete and all fighters successfully made weight! Tomorrow night, UFC on...
Read more
UFC

Dan Hardy To Diego Sanchez: ‘Was Calling Me Out Your Own Idea, Or Did You Get Help From That Mystical Yoga Teacher Guy’

Dan Hardy has fired back at Diego Sanchez after "The Nightmare" called him out. Sanchez took to Twitter recently...
Read more
UFC

Thiago Santos Confident He Can Steal Title Shot From Israel Adesanya With An Impressive Finish

Thiago Santos believes he can steal Israel Adesanya's light heavyweight title shot. Ahead of the UFC Vegas 13 main...
Read more
Bellator

Corey Anderson Calls For Title Shot After Bellator 251 Win

Corey Anderson is hoping to fight Vadim Nemkov or Phil Davis next time out. Anderson had a successful Bellator...
Read more
UFC

EA Sports, UFC Extend Partnership Through 2030

EA Sports will continue making UFC video games for the next 10 years. It was announced the two have...
Read more
UFC

Valentina Shevchenko Believes UFC 255 Is ‘More Special’ Due To Her Sister Also Competition On The Card

Both Valentina and Antonina Shevchenko will be competing on UFC 255. In the co-main event, Valentina is looking to...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube