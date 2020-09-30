Thiago Santos Confident He’d KO Jan Blachowicz Again To Win The Belt

Thiago Santos believes if he and Jan Blachowicz the result would be the same.

Santos and Blachowicz met in the main event of UFC Prague in February of 2019. It was expected the winner would get the next title shot and it was Santos winning by third-round KO. Since the event, however, Santos lost to Jon Jones while Blachowicz rallied off four straight wins and won the vacant belt on Saturday night.

Now, after Blachowicz became the champion, Santos is ready to get the rematch and KO the Pole again to win the belt.

“I’m so excited for that opportunity, but my focus now is on Glover Teixeira my next fight,” Santos said to MMAJunkie. “I need to show everyone that I deserve the opportunity for the belt again, and I will do it. After I win against Glover Teixeira, sure, my focus is going to be on Blachowicz and a title shot.”

As Thiago Santos says, he needs to beat Glover Teixeira first in order to get the rematch with Jan Blachowicz. If he does do that, he promises he will KO him again.

Everyone tries to learn and improve their game, but I didn’t see such a difference between Blachowicz now and Blachowicz who I fought before.

“Every fight is different, but sure I’m going to lay down the hammer, I’m going to try and knock him out, and sure I can do this. I can knock everyone out. It’s what I like to do. It’s what I usually do with my opponents.”