Thiago Santos Considering Light Heavyweight Move, But Not Before UFC 230

Thiago Santos has made it clear that he wants in on the UFC 230 card.

Santos is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Holland last night (Aug. 4) at UFC 227. It wasn’t easy for Santos as Holland kept fighting off his back. It was a much needed win for Santos as he was coming off a devastating knockout loss at the hands of David Branch.

Thiago Santos Considering Light Heavyweight, But Eyes UFC 230 First

While Santos has been eyeing the 205-pound division a bit, his immediate focus is to compete on the Nov. 3 UFC 230 card at Madison Square Garden in New York City. During a media scrum, Santos said he’s willing to fight anyone (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I was aware of this short window when I took the fight. I don’t regret it. I took the risk. I took the risk of fighting an unranked UFC debutant. But I love to fight. It’s what I like doing. I don’t choose opponents. If I’m not injured, I’ll take on anyone. We’ve been thinking about moving up to light heavyweight, But there are some guys at middleweight I want to fight. And some of these guys will be fighting on Nov. 3 and I’d like the opportunity to be there fighting one of them.”

Santos recently revealed that he offered to step up to fight Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 227. Santos said Gustafsson turned down the fight. While Santos wants a middleweight fight at UFC 230, perhaps a light heavyweight could step up to face him.

Currently, UFC 230 is without a main event. The co-headliner is set to be a lightweight clash between crowd-pleasers Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier. A middleweight rematch between Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman is also reportedly in the works. Stick with MMA News for the latest details on UFC 230.

