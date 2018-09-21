Thiago Santos downplays Eryk Anders as a true light heavyweight test.

Tomorrow night (Sept. 22), Santos will go one-on-one with Anders in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo. The action will take place inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The main card will air live on FOX Sports 1 beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Thiago Santos Downplays Eryk Anders as a True Test at 205 Pounds

Santos initially stepped up as a late replacement opponent for Jimi Manuwa. The “Poster Boy” suffered a last-minute injury and has been replaced by Anders. Speaking to Combate, Santos said that Anders lacks the size of a true light heavyweight (via Bloody Elbow):

“I was surprised. I thought they would give me another light heavyweight. In the end, it’s not going to be a real test for me at a heavier weight class. I’m going to see how I feel, of course I’ll be strong, but I won’t be fighting a real light heayvweight. We’re analyzing some basic differences (between Manuwa and Anders) and trying to put them to practice as we enter the final stretch. I was going to fight an orthodox guy, now it’s a southpaw. Because he’s a middleweight, my footwork won’t be that much of an advantage anymore. It’s five days to change some aspects, just details, nothing that will hold me back.”

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Sao Paulo. We’ve got you covered with live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Who takes the UFC Sao Paulo main event, Thiago Santos or Eryk Anders?