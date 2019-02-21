Thiago Santos and Jan Blachowicz Face Off Ahead Of UFC Prague (Video)

Check out as Thiago Santos and Jan Blachowicz face off ahead of their main event meeting at UFC Prague.

Its been a good run at 205 pounds for Thiago Santos. The Brazilian is 2-0 at light heavyweight, with both of those victories coming by way of knockout. He’s looking to make a statement this weekend (Sat. February 23, 2019) against Jan Blachowicz, which could possibly get him into the title contention conversation.

Currently on a three-fight win streak at 35-years-old, this might be one of the last chances Santos has at making a title run. However, he’ll have a tough test against Blachowicz. Blachowicz is on a four-fight win streak. In his last fight, he defeated Nikita Krylov with an impressive second-round submission.

Knocking off a fighter on a hot streak like Santos could also propel Blachowicz into the title conversation. UFC on ESPN+ 3 goes down from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic on Saturday. This morning, Santos and Blachowicz faced off before they go to war inside the Octagon. Check it out here:

